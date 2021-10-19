Davis creates Democrat panel for County Executive race

In a press conference on Tuesday, Republican Brenton Davis Tuesday introduced a panel of Democrats for Davis.

“We know that this election is bigger than politics and bigger than party,” Davis said. “I’m honored that these good people have looked past party labels and are putting Erie’s future first.”

Among those endorsing is former Erie County Council Member Fiore Leone, one of the longest-tenured members of the panel.

“I have always believed that it’s not the party affiliation that matters as what the candidate says,” Leone noted. “The important message is economic development, trying to attract people here, trying to attract businesses here. That’s what I feel Brenton Davis can do more than the other candidate.”

Along with Leone, Democrats endorsing Davis includes:

Dean Bagnoni, whose father, the late Mario Bagnoni, served eight terms on City Council.

Tom and Danielle Spagel, owners of Stanganelli’s Italian Foods. Tom currently serves on the Erie City School Board.

Mark Aleksandrowicz, former Erie City Councilman and owner of Alek Power Sports.

Brandon Magoon, chair of the Erie County Libertarian Party.

