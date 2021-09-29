Davis and Titus propose new policies in race for County Executive

At a press conference on Wednesday, Republican Brenton Davis unveiled his plan for the county’s economic recovery if he is elected the next Erie County Executive in November.

“For decades now, Erie County leaders have been managing a steady decline,” Davis said. “We have lost jobs. We have lost population. And Erie’s citizens are steadily losing hope.

“The only reason we cannot restore manufacturing and add new-economy types of jobs to Erie has been a lack of imagination and a failure to collaborate with business and other groups.”

Davis’ plan promotes no new taxes or fees, new jobs, a working relationship between government and the business and labor communities and education.

“Erie County has immense resources, not the least of them a population that is able and willing to work if we find ways to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation,” Davis said. “We can do that by employing a natural resource too often overlooked by government bureaucrats: imagination. It’s time for both vision and the commitment to make vision a reality.”

Meanwhile, his opponent, Dr. Tyler Titus released his proposals on his campaign website.

His priorities are education, health and human services and the economy.

“Growing up in rural poverty, I experienced first-hand what it means to have an economy that only works for those at the top,” Dr. Titus is quoted as saying on the site. “That’s why I’ve dedicated my career to working with those who have been left behind.”

Dr. Titus’ site promotes his time in city government and his service as the president of the Erie School Board as the experience necessary to enhance the local healthcare and education.

The site quotes Dr. Titus: “Since the County Executive oversees the offices of Adult and Juvenile Probation, Drug and Alcohol, Children & Youth, Public Health, the Library, Veterans Affairs, the Prison, and more, it’s critical we elect someone who understands human services. In order to have a strong economy, we need a workforce that is healthy—both mentally and physically.

“Public education can be the great equalizer, where students and families feel seen, feel safe, and are elevated to become the best versions of themselves. But right now, we have a system where Black, brown, indigenous, working class, and rural students are left behind.”

