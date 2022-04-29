Monday, May 2 is the final day to register to vote in the May 17 primary election, and election workers are busy helping people with last minute registrations.

You have two options if you still haven’t registered.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said there has been a number of people coming into the office to register and ask questions.

“We have had some folks coming in to register, folks reaching out and confirming their status. We actually had a few folks coming in today to make sure they are registered to vote. Other people are making sure they still have their ballot coming, which those should be arriving pretty soon in the mailboxes as well,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

Slomski said they still have a lot of questions being posed.

“‘How does this work? Can I vote in person?’ Yes, absolutely, if you have a mail-in ballot. If you want that mail-in ballot route, you can. If not, you can vote in person,” Slomski said.

Erie County residents can register to vote in the Registration and Elections Office (Room 112) at the Erie County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters who wish to register online can do so by clicking here. Voters who would like to confirm their registration status can do so by clicking here.

They also can contact the Erie County Voter Registration and Elections Office by calling (814) 451-6275.