Deadline for Pa. residents to apply for mail-in ballots approaching

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded registered Pennsylvania voters that they have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, to apply for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election.

The municipal election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail ballot or to apply in person at their county election office,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “Voters who wish to vote by mail should submit their application as soon as possible to allow sufficient time for their ballot to be mailed to them and then returned to their county election office in time to be counted.”

The deadline also applies to Pennsylvanians who wish to apply for a mail ballot at their county election office, wait while an election official verifies their eligibility, vote and cast their ballot all in one visit.

Only registered voters can vote by mail ballot. The deadline to register to vote for this election is Oct. 18.

So far, more than 836,270 Pennsylvania voters have applied for a no-excuse mail-in ballot and 69,895 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.

As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should:

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections. Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that indicates “Official Election Ballot.” Be careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope. Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date. For the ballot to be counted, it must be enclosed in both envelopes and the voter must sign and date the outer envelope.

Attach a postage stamp to the outer envelope before mailing.

Voted mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Some counties are providing drop boxes or drop-off sites for mail ballots. Check your county’s website for information on locations.

Voters can check the status of their mail ballot HERE.

Pennsylvania voters also have the option to vote in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., as long as they have not already voted by mail ballot. They can find their polling place HERE.

“The important thing is to exercise your constitutional right to vote and let your voice be heard, no matter which voting method you use,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “The results of municipal elections affect voters’ daily lives far into the future.”

On Nov. 2, Pennsylvania voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court and county Common Pleas Courts, as well as county, school board and local officials.

