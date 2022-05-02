Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is urging Pennsylvanians who are planning to vote by mail in ballot in the May primary election to apply now before the May 10 deadline.

Pennsylvania residents should also return their mail in ballot immediately to ensure that their vote is counted.

“With just one week to go to the deadline, apply online today so your county board of elections can send your mail ballot in time for you to fill it out and return it by the Election Night deadline. Voters also have the convenient option of applying for a mail ballot in person at their county board of elections office, then completing the ballot while there. In one visit, voters can apply for and cast their mail ballot. That option is available until May 10,” said Chapman.

To this day more than 771,600 Pennsylvania residents have applied for a mail in ballot. More than 90,200 Pennsylvania residents have applied for an absentee ballot to vote in the primary.

Whether completing the mail ballot at home or at their county board of elections office, voters should read all instructions carefully and follow these steps to ensure their ballot is counted:

Enclose the mail ballot in the inner security envelope marked “official election ballot” and seal it, being careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope.

Seal the inner security envelope in the pre-addressed outer envelope.

Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope.

Voters should return their voted ballot to their local county board of elections as soon as possible. There are two options for this:

Mail the ballot . Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17, Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17.

. Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17, Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time will count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17. Hand-deliver their ballot to their county elections office, officially designated satellite office or drop box site. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17.

Voters are to only return their own ballot unless the voter has a disability and has designated someone in writing to return the ballot for them using the designation form from the Department of State. The voter can also require an emergency absentee ballot.

If a voter has received an absentee or mail in ballot, they can still vote in person on Election Day if they bring their unvoted mail in ballot and envelopes with them to be voided. The voter will then sign a declaration where they can then vote on a regular ballot.

Voters who already voted and returned their mail ballot are not eligible to vote in person on Election Day.

If a voter has requested a mail in ballot and has not received it yet or does not have it to surrender can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

“Choose whichever secure and accessible voting option you prefer, whether that’s by mail ballot, in person by mail ballot at your county elections office, or at the polls on Election Day, but let your voice be heard. And if you are voting by mail ballot, act quickly and complete and return your mail ballot now,” said Chapman.

Voters in Pennsylvania can also vote in person at the polls on Election Day provided that they have not already voted by mail ballot.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov, call the Department of State’s toll-free voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772 or follow along on social media with the hashtag #ReadyToVotePA.