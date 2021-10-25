With the November election approaching, the deadline to apply to vote by mail is October 26th at midnight.

More than 11,000 Erie County residents have sent in their ballots for the November election, opting to mail in their ballots.

With the election about a week away, county officials recommend residents in Erie County vote in person.

The Erie County Clerk of Elections said that while voting by mail is an effective way to cast a ballot, voting on Election Day may be the best option if you haven’t already applied to vote by mail.

“If they’re applying this late in the game, unless they’re going to be out of the county, I would ask that they consider voting in person just so they don’t get caught up in the deadlines,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections for Erie County.

Again October 26th is the last day to apply for a mail in ballot. You can apply at the Erie County Courthouse or online.

