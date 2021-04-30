Deadline to register to vote in primary election approaching

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is approaching… with Monday being the last day.

The primary election is now less than three weeks away and some voters are opting for mail-in ballots, while other voters are registering online to vote in person on election day.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says voters can also register to vote at the Erie County Courthouse. The deadline is Monday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Smith says more than 15,000 mail-in ballots have been sent out to homes across the county.