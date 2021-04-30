Deadline to register to vote in primary election approaching

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is approaching… with Monday being the last day.

The primary election is now less than three weeks away and some voters are opting for mail-in ballots, while other voters are registering online to vote in person on election day.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says voters can also register to vote at the Erie County Courthouse. The deadline is Monday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Smith says more than 15,000 mail-in ballots have been sent out to homes across the county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar