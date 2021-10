A live debate for Erie County Executive is set to take place Tuesday on JET 24.

Democrat Tyler Titus and Republican Brenton Davis are set to square off on the important issues.

The debate will kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12th on JET 24 and YourErie.com.

