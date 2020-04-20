Debate continues over the need for mail-in voting during COVID-19

There are now less than 200 days before the 2020 elections and the debate continues over the need for mail-in voting due to COVID-19.

Voting rights advocates say that because of the coronavirus every American should have the opportunity to vote by mail in November.

Many Republicans oppose mail-in voting and President Trump has said he thinks voting by mail could lead to massive fraud.

“What we oppose is a nationalized, mail-in voting system run by the federal government. Let it be administered by the states that put safeguards in place,” said Ronna McDaniel, GOP Chairwoman.

Pennsylvania’s primary is set to take place on June 2nd.