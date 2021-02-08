Democrat John Fetterman announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing.

His stop was part of a statewide tour of announcements.

The former mayor of Braddock also released a video on multiple social media platforms that spoke to marginalization of former small manufacturing communities throughout Pennsylvania.

Among the issues he supports are a $15 minimum wage, universal healthcare, support for unions, LGBTQ+ rights, and legalizing weed across the U.S.

Fetterman also made a point about the importance of Erie during a statewide election.

“I said during the Presidential Campaign, I urged Biden to come to Erie and he did, and I said whoever wins Erie wins Pennsylvania, and I said he would be the next president and that’s what happened,” said John Fetterman, (D) Pennsylvania, Lt. Governor.

Fetterman is running for the seat left open by Republican Pat Toomey, who has decided to leave the senate.