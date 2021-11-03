Democrat Kim Clear leads the race for Millcreek Supervisor

In the Millcreek Supervisors race, one seat is currently up for grabs.

Democrat Kim Clear and Republican Kirk McCaslin are facing off for that seat.

With 99 percent of the votes in, Clear is in the lead with 55% of the votes. McCaslin is coming up short with just 45%.

Kim Clear, who is is currently a member of Erie County Council, says if elected, her vision for Millcreek Township includes expanding road maintenance and sidewalk accessibility, building a safe community by supporting Millcreek Police and volunteer fire departments, as well as expanding green spaces and environmental sustainability projects for the township.

She says as a Millcreek Supervisor she does not want to “just sit there and wait for things to happen.” She wants to make them happen.

“A Millcreek Supervisor to me, the one I want to be, is one that listens, that’s ready to answer the phone and to get in the car and go find out what the problem is and solve it,” said Kim Clear, candidate, Millcreek Supervisor.

Clear added that while she is ahead in the numbers she is staying cautiously optimistic.

For a full list of 2021 General Election results visit: