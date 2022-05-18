Democrat Dan Pastore gave a victory speech late Tuesday as he won his primary race against Rick Telesz.

The lifelong Erie County resident says he’s now focused on becoming the next Pennsylvania 16th District U.S. Representative.

He will now face Republican incumbent Mike Kelly in November.

He says his campaign will keep the foot on the gas and continue meeting people throughout the district.

“I’m really humbled by the support I’ve gotten, and I would really like to thank the voters throughout the district for their show of support and I look forward to their vote in the fall,” said Dan Pastore, D, candidate for U.S. Congress.