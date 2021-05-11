Democratic candidates for Erie County Executive discuss their experience with leadership roles

Our coverage of the Erie County Executive race continues with the primary election just one week away.

We spoke to all four Democratic candidates for the county’s top elected post.

These four candidates have a variety of backgrounds. All of them currently serve the Erie community in some form.

Democratic Candidate Dr. Tyler Titus is the President of the Erie School Board.

He is also a mental health professional and small business owner.

“As the Erie School Board president, I’ve been able to engage with families to see where the barriers are, where they’re being let down and really developing and dig into solutions and I’m ready to bring that to the county level. I’ve got what it takes. I’ve got the lived experience. I’ve got the work experience,” said Dr. Tyler Titus, (D), Candidate for Erie County Executive.

Dr. Titus is not the only one who is crediting their experience.

Dylanna Grassinger is the director at Erie Field Office for the United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. She has worked there for nine years.

Grassinger said that she can apply skills from her current position and experience with budget oversight to her potential new role if elected.

“Oversight of budget, working with people you know really making sure that they have the resources they need and a lot of those things line up to what the county executive does. You know budget oversight is a big thing and it’s important in making sure that you understand those numbers work and the impact that those numbers have,” said Dylanna Grasinger, (D), Candidate for Erie County Executive.

Another candidate said that it’s her more than 10 years working for the county that makes her a qualified choice for Erie county executive.

“I know everything works in the county. I know what every department does and I know many of the employees and exactly what they do. So I know what goes under the umbrella of the county executive’s office. You know the county itself, we are really a service industry,” said Rita Bishop, (D), Candidate for Erie County Executive.

Rita Bishop said that the county is a service industry for tax payers.

The fourth candidate is Carl Anderson. He serves as chairman of Erie County Council.

Anderson said that he has made a life long commitment to Erie working as an entrepreneur, a historical researcher and consultant.

“When elected to Erie County Council, I immediately was selected by my colleges to take the leadership role on council and the people that we elect as our elected leader elect me as their leader,” said Carl Anderson, (D), Candidate for Erie County Executive.

The primary election is next Tuesday May 18th and even if you are not registered with a party you can still answer the four ballot questions.