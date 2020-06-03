Democratic Candidates for PA’s 49th District React to Election Night

Republican incumbent Senator Dan Laughlin is running unopposed in this primary, but on the Democratic ticket there are two candidates.

Andre Horton and Julie Slomski square off both hoping to run against Laughlin in the fall

Here are the results so far, not including mail-in ballots. Those vote tallies will be finalized June 6th.

Julie Slomski is in the lead, for now, with just over 55% or 6,625 votes.

Andre Sorton lagging with around 45%, or 5,361 votes. That’s a lead of more than 1,200 votes.

Slomski, reacting to her position thus far told us, “I always thought the campaigns were all about the doors and I learned you can move past the doors. The phones are just as successful. I think now with more folks being at home able to have those conversations, folks want to talk and they’ve been great conversations.”

We also spoke to Horton who tells us with so many votes still uncounted, he remains hopeful. He added, “I’m always the optimist. I feel like a winner. I ran the type of race I wanted. We’ll see if we’ve done enough to win the race or not.”