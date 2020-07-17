Democratic National Convention To Take Place Virtually

The Democratic National Convention has officially been moved online.

Thursday the DNC Committee told members of Congress to cancel any travel plans for this year’s convention.

The event was slated to take place the week of August 17th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a statement, the committee said the convention including the voting period will instead take place remotely.

According to the committee, delegates and elected leaders should all plan to conduct their official business virtually.

The Biden Campaign said he will still deliver his acceptance speech in Milwaukee and his Vice Presidential pick will do the same on an earlier night.