Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Val Arkoosh visits Erie to meet with minority business owners

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Val Arkoosh came to Erie and had a round table discussion with minority business owners.

Dr. Arkoosh sat down with several of those entrepreneurs to talk about the importance of infrastructure investment and healthcare.

She said that she considers herself as a problem solver and she is willing to take her skill set to Washington D.C.

“I will be going to Washington to solve problems for everyone across our state and there’s no better way to do that than to sit with people to hear the challenges and successes they’re experiencing in their businesses and what we can do in Washington just to make it a little bit more easier for them to get ahead,” said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Candidate for Democratic U.S. Senate.

Dr. Arkoosh will continue to make tours across Pennsylvania to find out what Pennsylvanians need from a senator.

