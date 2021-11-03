Democrats dominate race for Erie City Council

In the race for Erie City Council, six people are facing off for four open city council seats.

As it currently stands, all four candidates leading the race are Democrats.

Incumbent Council Member Liz Allen holds the top spot with 21% of the vote. Chuck Nelson and Maurice “Mo” Troop are tied with 19%, and Jasmine Flores rounds out the top four with 18% of the vote.

We spoke with three of the projected winners to get their reaction to the preliminary results.

“I’m not talking about issues that are just going to get me a vote right now, they’re issues that are going to change the future for the next generation, which is what I’m trying to do is give the next generation an option here,” said Jasmine Flores, candidate, Erie City Council.

“I’m excited to learn the ropes from some guys that were on council 30 years ago, they were on council in the early 90s. That’s going to be a great asset for me as a young man to learn the ropes from these guys that have that experience,” said Chuck Nelson, candidate, Erie City Council.

“I know I’m good at communicating. So I want to kind of put my brain to work to say, who are we not reaching? Who’s not at the table? Who’s not getting the message? What’s the best way to get the word out about ARP funding and everything else that the city’s undertaking,” said Liz Allen, candidate, Erie City Council.

