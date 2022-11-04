(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democrats gathered on Erie’s east side for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event.

The group met with state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta out of Philadelphia, who is traveling to every county to help bolster local campaigns.

Kenyatta said his support for local Representative candidate Dan Pastore is just as important as every other seat in the state legislature.

He said getting Erie County to vote Democratic is crucial.

“We need people in office who care about you, who care about the costs that you’re feeling at the pump or in the grocery store, and have a plan to deal with it,” said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D, 181st District.