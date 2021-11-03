Democrats lead the race for Erie City School Director

In the race for Erie City School Board, six candidates are vying for four positions.
Currently, Democrat Jay Breneman is in the lead with 20% of the vote. Democrat Lauren Gillespie is second with 17%. Daria Devlin, the only candidate to cross-file as both Democrat and Republican, is tied at 17%.
Finally, Leatra Tate rounds out the top four with 16% of the vote.
