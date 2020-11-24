Department of State certifies Pennsylvania Presidential Election results, Joe Biden wins by over 80,000 votes

TOPSHOT – (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday — and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards. (Photos by ANGELA WEISS and MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday certified the results of the November 3rd presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Shortly thereafter, as required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229

Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674

Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

“Today’s certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters,” said Gov. Wolf.

“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely. The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter’s voice could be heard,” Sec. Boockvar said.