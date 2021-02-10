Deputy Captain Chris Campanelli announces candidacy for Erie County Sheriff

Another candidate has thrown their hat in the ring for Erie County Sheriff.

Deputy Captain Chris Campanelli announced his candidacy tonight for the position.

Campanelli said his experience in the sheriff’s office sets him apart from other candidates.

Campanelli said that a big part of his campaign is rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the Erie Community which he said is a necessity.

“We have to work together. The community can’t see law enforcement as the enemy and law enforcement can’t see the community as the enemy. We have to get a common ground. Local leaders all need to take part in this kind of thing. If you have to have a meeting once a week, you have to have a meeting once a week, it has to happen,” said Chris Campanelli, Running for Erie County Sheriff.