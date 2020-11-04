Despite a few challenges, election officials say Election Day was successful overall in Erie County

Election Day has come and gone and officials say it was an overall success in Erie County.

Yoselin Person was live outside the Erie County Courthouse with more on how things turned out.

The Erie County Clerk of Elections says despite a few hiccups, the day went well. Election Day challenges started early in Erie County with long lines at the polls and equipment difficulty.

Doug Smith, the Erie County Clerk of Elections, saying these are typical during any Election Day.

A big trend yesterday was voters bringing in their mail-in ballots for provisional ones, allowing them to vote in person.

More than 20,000 mail-ins were opened and counted, nearly half the total. Overall, Smith calling the day a “beautifully American election.”

“People were peaceful, they were respectful. My team are just an incredible bunch of people and I’m proud of them. They did a great job today, including all of our poll workers who did an outstanding job,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections, Erie County.

Counting the remaining mail-in ballots resumed this morning.