Details released for those planning on attending the Trump Rally at the Erie International Airport

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump arrives for a “Make America Great Again” rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, November 3, 2018 in Belgrade, Montana. – With rallies in Montana and Florida, a state he had already visited on Wednesday, Trump on Saturday is keeping up his relentless campaign schedule before Tuesday’s ballot, which has become a referendum on his unconventional presidency. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

If you plan to attend the Trump rally that is taking place on October 20th at the Erie International Airport, here is what you need to know.

Those who are attending are encouraged to park in the lot over at Waldameer Park over on Peninsula Drive.

A shuttle will take you from the Waldameer parking lot to North Coast Air located on West 12th Street.

It should be noted that West 12th Street and Asbury Road near the airport will close to traffic starting at 3 p.m.

People who are attending this event must also go through security. All attendees will be temperature checked and security screened.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Event organizers are asking attendees to wear their masks for the duration of the event.

The gates to the event will open at 4 p.m. while the rally will begin at 7 p.m.

Prohibited Items List

• Aerosols

• Alcoholic beverages

• Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

• Balloons

• Balls

• Banners, signs, placards

• Chairs

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

• Glass, thermal and metal containers

• Laser lights and laser pointers

• E-Cigarrettes and Vaping Devices

• Mace and/or pepper spray

• Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

• Packages

• Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

• Spray containers

• Structures

• Supports for signs/placards

• Tripods

• Umbrellas

• Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

• And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

You can also watch the rally live on the Your Erie to Go App or live on JET 24 and FOX 66.