Two of Erie's mail sorting machines that have been unplugged this month may be put back to use after Post Master General Louis Dejoys decision to suspend changes to the united postal service, but some customers are still wary.

"Iā€™m very concerned about that because I don't really know if my ballot is going to go there, or whether I can just go down to the county court house and drop my ballot off,ā€ said Jim Durovchiv, postal service customer.