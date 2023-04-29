The Erie County Board of Elections is reminding residents that the last day to register to vote for the Municipal Primary Election is Monday, May 1.

Erie County residents can register to vote at the Erie County Courthouse, located at 140 West 6th Street, in the Voter Registration and Elections Office (room 112) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online.

Residents must be 18 years of age and of the district in which they plan to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

For more information, confirm your registration status or register to vote online, check out the PA Voter Services website or by calling the Erie County Voter Registration and Elections Office at: 814-451-6275.