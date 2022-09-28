Senator Doug Mastriano is making a stop in Erie next month to talk to residents about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania if elected.

A rally will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Bayfront Convention Center where the Republican committee in Erie is expecting over 1,000 people. Mastriano will be laying out his vision for the future of the state involving energy, inflation, border security, and more.

The chairman of the Republican committee told us how Erie will play a huge role in the election for the candidates.

“We have agriculture here, which is very large in this state. We have industry here, obviously we have plastic companies and we have high-tech. We’ve got kind of a complete arrangement of people that mirrors the rest of the state. Whoever wins in Erie County has a tendency to win statewide,” said Tom Eddy, Erie County Republican Committee chairman.

The Oct. 14 rally will take place at 6 p.m.