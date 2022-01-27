Dozens of poll workers sworn in at county Courthouse

Erie County officials demonstrated the importance of election integrity by swearing in dozens of poll workers Thursday morning.

For the first time, the Erie County Board of Elections is swearing in dozens of poll workers, including Judge of Elections.

Erie County Officials created this ceremony to honor the dedication of election workers in upholding the integrity of elections and preventing fraud.

About 90 more election workers will take the oath of office Friday afternoon at the Erie County Courthouse.