Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in Erie

There is now less than 24 hours before election day, and some heavy hitters are in town. Dr. Jill Biden spoke to supporters this morning.

Chelsey Withers was live from East Middle School this afternoon where Jill Biden campaigned earlier Monday.

There were markings on the ground to keep people socially distant. Masks were worn by all of those in attendance, about 60 people, and the podium was washed down after each speaker.

The event began with speeches from local Democratic nominees Kristy Gnibus and Julie Slomski.

Dr. Biden was joined on stage by a local health care worker who shared her experience and frustrations with the way the pandemic has been handled by the president and his administration.

Dr. Biden stated how her husband would have handled, and will handle the situation differently if elected.

“He’s just trying to wish this pandemic away. He says the virus has turned a corner. Have you seen the numbers? What do you think? Has the virus turned a corner? Hardly, I know. Instead he’s turned his back on us,” said Jill Biden, PhD, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.