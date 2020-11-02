Dr. Jill Biden makes stop to Erie speaking at East Middle School

Dr. Jill Biden made her way to Erie on November 2nd for the Get Out the Vote campaign.

Here is a look at what the former Second Lady of the United States had to say.

East Middle School is typically full of kids looking forward to their futures. On November 2nd however, the people in the gym came to show their support for a different future for the country by showcasing their support for Joe Biden.

The former Second Lady of the United States made her way back to the state where she grew up.

Dr. Biden said that Pennsylvania is important in this election while also noting that these two sides of the state can come together to agree on one thing.

“Number one is that we all want to see the Patriots lose, and number two is that we are all ready for Joe Biden,” said Dr. Jill Biden, PHD, Wife of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

Dr. Biden addressed how poorly she believes the pandemic is being handled by President Trump and his administration.

Dr. Biden highlighted on the better future she believes the former vice president will bring if Joe Biden is elected president.

“You turn on the TV and the anchors aren’t talking about the spikes in the COVID cases. Instead they are talking about the millions of good paying jobs, good paying union jobs and they’re reporting on how we are making prescription jobs affordable,” said Dr. Biden.

Dr. Biden said that the reason her husband is fit for the presidential seat is because he cares about the American people.

“He is still the same man who gives his cell phone number to grieving parents because he needs them to know that even though their hearts are shattered, they’re not alone. He is still the same man who went back to work four days after our son Beau’s funeral because he knew that the American people needed their vice president,” said Dr. Biden.

The supporters agreed.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will give us our country back the way we would like to have it. Give us back respect for the presidency and give the respect of the United States back in the world,” said Judi Roth, Erie County Resident.

“I really like the focus on the health care, the focus on education, but most of all bringing the country back together,” said Karen Laurel, Erie Resident.

Democratic nominees Juli Slomski and Kristy Gnibus also spoke at the event.

There were about 60 people at the event today. Masks were worn by all attendees and social distancing was practiced at this event as well.