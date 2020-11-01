Dr. Jill Biden to visit Erie on November 2nd

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Election Eve, Vice President Biden, Jill Biden, Senator Harris and Doug Emhoff will travel to Pennsylvania, reaching all four corners of the state and mobilizing the broad spectrum of voters that make up the Biden coalition in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Dr. Jill Biden will kick off a canvass in Erie, attend a rural get out the vote event in Lawrence County, join a get out the vote event in Allegheny County with suburban women, and attend the Election Night Eve drive-in event in Pittsburgh with Vice President Biden.

The time and location for the event here in Erie has yet to be announced, however we will continue to update you once this information becomes available.