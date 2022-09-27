Erie County residents can begin early in-person voting at the election office now until Nov. 1.

Tuesday was the first day to apply to vote in person. Voters can visit the election office in the Erie County Courthouse and fill out a mail-in ballot application.

Election supervisor Tonia Fernandez said the process is quick and people will receive their ballot upfront to vote and then leave the ballot with the election office.

Fernandez added that this option of voting is helpful for people that are traveling or working on Election Day.

“You can drop your ballot in the ballot box here in our office. We’re going to wait to open the ballot box out front until October 7. If you applied to vote by mail you should be receiving your ballot around October 11,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor.

Early in-person voting ends at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.