The clock is ticking down to the May primary election.

It is exactly one week away but Tuesday marked the deadline for early in-person voting.

“Today is the last day for voters to come into the office and vote early or to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections, Erie County Election Office.

People that participated in early voting were also provided some support from the erie county election office.

“We are offering 15-minute free parking located right out front of the courthouse. You can come to the courthouse and drop off your ballot in our dropbox,” Fernandez added.

But before dropping off ballots, Fernandez says voters had to adhere to certain steps in order to ensure their ballot is counted on Election Day.

“We do encourage voters to make sure that if they’re going to vote a mail-in ballot to make sure that they sign and date the envelope so it’s not challenged on Election Day,” Fernandez continued.

She added the next steps involve gearing up for the May primary.

“We have a busy week in our office. Right now, we are preparing supplies for the polling locations, and we’re also getting ready to ship out the voting machines,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez also said that those voting machines are being shipped out to the polling locations.