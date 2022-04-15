If you’re planning to cast an early vote for the 2022 May Primary Elections, mark Monday, April 18 on your calendar.

The Erie County Board of Elections announced that early in-person voting for the May Primary would begin on April 18, 2022.

This is for registered Democratic and Republican voters in Erie County.

Voting will happen through Tuesday, May 10 in the Erie County Courthouse at the Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Voters should be prepared to complete an application, and the process may take up to 15 minutes.