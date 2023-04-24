Early in-person voting is underway at the Erie County Courthouse for the May 2023 primary election.

People who have not requested a mail-in or absentee ballot can vote in-person until 4:30 p.m.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said the process could take about 15-20 minutes and added no additional documents are needed to vote in-person as the office has everything required.

“Just fill out a simple application here. It’s run through our system — the state system — to make sure everything is all set and ready to go, and they’re able to vote early in-person here and insert their ballot right in that ballot return box right there,” said Julie Slomksi, Erie County Clerk.

“No ballot will be opened until starting at 7 a.m. on May 16, per law, making sure everything is being sorted in our ballot sorter and of course held in our cage that we make sure everything is secure,” Slomski continued.

Any registered Republican or Democrat in Erie County can vote in person until 4:30 p.m. on May 9 in room 112. Slomski added that designated agent forms are also available in the office.