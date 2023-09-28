(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the busiest part of election season just around the corner, Erie County residents will be able to vote early starting next week.

According to Erie County Clerk Karen Chillcott, registered Erie County voters who have not requested a mail-in ballot can vote in person starting Monday, October 2.

Voters can come to the Erie County Courthouse, located at 140 West 6th St., in the Voter Registration and Elections Office (Room 112), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Tuesday, October 31.

Voters should be prepared to complete an application that may take up to 20 minutes to complete. Anyone not yet registered to vote can do so online here.