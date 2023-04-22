(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Board of Elections has approved ballot layout and offices for the upcoming 2023 Erie County Municipal Primary Election which means early in-person voting will soon be available.

Registered voters that haven’t requested a mail-in or absentee ballot will be able to vote in person starting Monday, April 24 at the Erie County Courthouse located at 140 West 6th Street in the Voter Registration and Elections Office (room 112).

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday, May 9.

According to a release from Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski, voters will want to be prepared to complete an application and the process may take up to 20 minutes.

Ballots are in production for voters that have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, and should be arriving in mailboxes by the end of the month.