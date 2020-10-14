Efforts to keep Erie County residents safe on Election Day

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An effort to keep Erie County residents safe on Election Day is underway.

During the Erie County press briefing, County Councilman Carl Anderson weighed in on ways to keep people socially distant as they head to the polls.

Residents that are expecting to vote by mail must ask for an absentee ballot by October 27th.

Councilman Anderson said that while he believes 45% of residents are going to vote by mail, there will still be an increase in sanitation and safety measures at the polls.

“About 55% of the people will still go to the polls, so we have to make sure that people understand the circumstances that were in and be courteous,” Said Councilman Carl Anderson, Erie County Council.

The election board is also encouraging people to bring their own pen to the polls.