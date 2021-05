Erie City Council has four seats up for grabs this year, with eight people vying for those seats on the Democratic side, and only one incumbent on the list.

Coming out on top is Liz Allen, the only incumbent, with 19% of the vote

Jasmine Flores coming in second with 13%

Maurice Troop just shy of Flores, also totaling 13% of the vote

Chuck Nelson rounding out the top four, with 12%

Candidates not making the cut this cycle include: