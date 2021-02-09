Election audit shows 99% accuracy in Erie County

The results are in from Erie County’s Risk-Limiting Audit.

The audit expects to test the accuracy of election outcomes in this year’s presidential election.

Erie County, along with a team from the Department of State, conducted the audit Jan 18 in a warehouse where ballots are stored.

The audit shows that election results were 99% accurate in Erie County.

“They use a statistical formula to determine a certain number of ballots — for Erie County it was 1,000 ballots,” said Dough Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

The process is designed to help volunteers regain trust in election results.