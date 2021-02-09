Election audit shows 99% accuracy in Erie County

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

The results are in from Erie County’s Risk-Limiting Audit.

The audit expects to test the accuracy of election outcomes in this year’s presidential election.

Erie County, along with a team from the Department of State, conducted the audit Jan 18 in a warehouse where ballots are stored.

The audit shows that election results were 99% accurate in Erie County.

“They use a statistical formula to determine a certain number of ballots — for Erie County it was 1,000 ballots,” said Dough Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

The process is designed to help volunteers regain trust in election results.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar