Election Board Chairman issues statement regarding allegations of backdating of mail-in ballots

Election Board Chairman Carl Anderson III released the following statement on unattributed allegations about the backdating of mail-in ballots by the post office in Erie County.
Chairman Carl Anderson says he stands by the processes of the Erie County Elections Department and that the unofficial count will come to a close today.
“This story has nothing to do with the work and effort of the Erie County Board of Elections,” said Anderson. “The Erie Post Office under Postmaster Robert Weisenbach has been responsive and helpful to us. I believe the processes they use will stand as legitimate under scrutiny. We will continue to do our work and not get distracted by outside noise. The concern is about 130 ballots out of 135,000 cast ballots. They are not changing any outcomes. We will update our count to include them. The numbers are in a separate electronic silo, pending current litigation and a directive by the Pennsylvania Department of State. No further comment will be made, or needs to be made on this issue.”Election Board Chairman Carl Anderson III