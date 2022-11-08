After months of endless political adds and campaign efforts, the midterm elections are finally here.

Polls are open to voters at the almost 150 polling precincts. Beginning at 7 a.m., polls are open and will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For voters who may have filled out their mail in ballot incorrectly, there is still time to come to the Erie County Election Office at the Erie County Courthouse.

Voters can come into the office until 8 p.m. and correct the date, missing signature, or any other mistakes made on the ballot.

As for the local races, the battle for the 4th Legislative District between Republican Jake Banta and Democratic candidate Chelsea Oliver is up for grabs. The district will have a new representative for the first time in 18 years.

