The Erie County Election’s office at the courthouse is taking full advantage of its technology and informed us they have had no technical errors thus far in the ballot counting process.

The county recently acquired ballot extractors from a state election integrity grant that drastically sped up the process of sorting through ballots from their envelopes.

According to the county clerk, the extractors and other equipment have been working well.

“Things have been going very smoothly, knock on wood. Sure the ballot extractors take a little bit of getting used to, but we’re so thankful for the opportunity to have these ballot extractors to help expedite the process and improve the transparency,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk. “We didn’t get all of the ballots in that we had hoped, so we’re waiting on a final count but we could be somewhere near about 1000 ballots or so that came in through our drop box and the postal service today.”