With the Primary Election just around the corner, Erie County is still trying to figure out how much a costly mistake with the ballot could cost the taxpayers.

Back on April 25, 2022, Erie County Council members held an emergency meeting to address an error on the ballots.

The problem was that one of the names of the candidate names was in the wrong order on the ballot.

Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk, said the mistake is still under review to find the exact amount.

“Everything has already been taken care of, all of the ballots have been corrected. Of course, any ballot here in the office for any of the early in-person voting, we just print them out for each individual once they come in, so everything is all set from that perspective,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.