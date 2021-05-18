Election Results: Status of 2021 Ballot Questions

Independent voters joined others today at the polls to vote on some proposed changes to the state constitution.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1 called for Termination or Extension of Disaster Emergency Declaration:

At this hour the vote is 42.87% — YES, 57.13% — NO

Proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 concerned Disaster Emergency Declaration and Management:

So far the vote is 42.54% — YES, 57.46% — NO

Proposed Constitutional Amendment 3 was Prohibition Against Denial or Abridgement of Equality of Rights because of Race or Ethnicity:

The vote right now is 77.92% — YES, 22.08% — NO

And the fourth question asked about Expanding Indebtedness to Make Loans to Municipal Fire Departments and Ambulance Companies:

So far, the vote is 77.82% — YES, 22.18% — NO