Election Results: Status of 2021 Ballot Questions

Independent voters joined others today at the polls to vote on some proposed changes to the state constitution.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1 called for Termination or Extension of Disaster Emergency Declaration:
At this hour the vote is 42.87% — YES, 57.13% — NO
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 concerned Disaster Emergency Declaration and Management:
So far the vote is 42.54% — YES, 57.46% — NO
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 3 was Prohibition Against Denial or Abridgement of Equality of Rights because of Race or Ethnicity:
The vote right now is 77.92% — YES, 22.08% — NO
And the fourth question asked about Expanding Indebtedness to Make Loans to Municipal Fire Departments and Ambulance Companies:
So far, the vote is 77.82% — YES, 22.18% — NO