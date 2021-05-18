Election results: Status of statewide judges races

Here is an update on the 2021 Statewide Judges 2021 Primary Races.

At this time for the Justice of the Supreme Court Race Maria McLaughlin is uncontested in the Democratic race for Justice of the Supreme Court and has 100% of the vote with 560,448 votes.

On the Republican side of the Justice of the Supreme Court Race Kevin Brobson leads the race with 50.68% of the vote with 281,031 votes. Following Brobson is Patricia McCullough with 35.25% of the vote with 195,479 votes. The third candidate in this race, Paula Patrick currently has 14.06% of the vote with 77,978 votes.

Over to the Democratic race for Judge of the Superior Court, Jill Beck currently has 42.91% of the vote with 251,858 votes. Timika Lane has 44.80% of the vote with 262,926 votes. The other candidate in this race Bryan Neft currently has 12.29% of the vote with 72,110 votes.

On the Republic side of the race for Judge of the Superior Court, Megan Sullivan is running uncontested and holds 100% of the vote with 501,010 votes.

In the Democratic race for Judge of the Commonwealth Court, Amanda Green Hawkins currently has 26.09% of the vote with 269,935 votes. David Lee Spurgeon has 28.85% of the vote with 298,476 votes. Following these two candidates, Lori Dumas has 28.34% of the vote with 292,234 votes. Finally Sierra Street has 16.73% of the vote with 173,074 votes.

On the Republican side of the race for Judge of the Commonwealth, Stacie Marie Wallace currently holds a slight lead with 50.58% of the vote with 396,603 votes. Wallace is followed by Drew Compton who has 49.42% of the vote with 387,462 votes.

Stay tuned for the updated results on these elections throughout the night.