Voters were given the chance to get more information about the new technology that will be used in this upcoming election.

From 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Erie County Elections Office is introducing its new electronic poll books.

The public is able to go to the admiral room in the Blasco Library and get any of their questions answered. The poll books will be used in all 149 polling locations this November.

Last election, 24 polls used the new poll books and the director of elections said they received good feedback.

“It’s going to cut down on wait time at the polls and the efficiency, so our voter participation rolls will be more accurate. They provide instructions to the poll workers and transparency,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections for Erie County.

She also reminded voters if they cannot make it to the polls, they can still vote by mail or apply for a ballet to vote early.