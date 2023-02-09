Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz announced on Thursday that she will be running for district attorney.

Hirz made the announcement at the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. She was appointed district attorney after former Erie County DA, Jack Daneri, resigned in late 2021.

Now, she will be seeking an election for the full term.

“I have really worked hard this year to build the connections with the community. I think that is extremely important,” said Elizabeth Hirz, Erie County District Attorney. “I want to work harder this year to do that again, keep those connections, especially with the kids, addressing the youth violence. And as I stated, the opioid epidemic, working harder on that with aggressive prosecutions.”

Hirz was the first female district attorney in Erie County.