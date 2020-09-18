Eric Trump heading to Erie Monday to campaign

A member of the Trump family is headed to Erie Monday to campaign.

Chelsey Withers was live in the control room with a look at who is visiting and why now.

There is less than 50 days until election day so the campaigning for the presidential candidates is increasing.

Eric Trump will be in Erie on Monday night for a Make America Great Again! event.

Related Content Eric Trump to campaign in Erie Monday for Make America Great Again! event

This is set to happen at the Bayfront Convention Center and if you chose to register for the event you are limited to two tickets.

The chair of the Republican Party in Erie County explained that this marks as a crucial visit due to the fact that there are three Democrats to every two Republicans within the county.

So, events like this will help educate those who might be on the fence when it comes to where their vote stands.

According to the chair, this visit also marks as a testament on how crucial the vote in Erie County is on this years presidential election.

“Erie County is essential. I mean, we’re rated as the number one county in the United States that Trump has to win, so that puts the heat on us,” said Verel Salmon, Republican Party County Chairman.

Monday’s event is set to begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.