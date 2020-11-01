Eric Trump holds Make America Great Again rally in Waterford

The son of President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Waterford with only two days to go until Election Day.

The Commander in Chief’s son visited Mound Grove Golf Course in Waterford for a Make America Great Again Rally.

The 36-year-old immediately attacked what he called the radical left. He attacked Joe Biden’s stance on fracking and defunding law enforcement.

Trump also highlighted his fathers accomplishments with a strong message of “Put America First” and a strong pro police message as well.

This message including President Trump’s accomplishments on the economy, tax cuts, low unemployment, and creating a strong military.

“We’re gonna win this thing. We’re gonna save the country and you see these people. This isn’t Democrats vs. Republicans, it’s right vs. wrong. We’re working every single day to save that right there, the American flag,” said Eric Trump, Son of President Donald Trump.

We will have much more on Eric Trump’s visit coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News at 11.