Eric Trump to campaign in Erie Monday for Make America Great Again! event

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is interviewed as Trump supporters cheer before a rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Eric Trump will be in Erie on Monday for a Make America Great Again! event.

Eric Trump will be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21st. Doors open at 5 p.m.

You can register for tickets here. According to the campaign website, you can only register up to two tickets. All tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The website also has a COVID-19 disclaimer, stating:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

